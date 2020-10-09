‘Being community-focused has been vital this year’: Radius talks about its COVID-19 approach

At the beginning of lockdown in March, Radius Housing, an association managing 33,000 homes across 80 towns in Northern Ireland, launched a campaign to keep their residents healthy, well and safe and to help the larger community to stay connected.

The Keeping Well at Home message brought fire risk, well-being and other safety issues such as scamming to the attention of its residents.

Watch our video interview with Ms Patterson, director of communities at Radius and our latest Ambassador to find out how the campaign helped to keep the whole community, including a competition, Art from the Heart, asking young residents to illustrate was lockdown meant to them.