Bereaved Grenfell family issue legal proceedings against Home Office over republished guidance

The LGA guide was prepared by the consultancy CS Todd Associates, with its director Colin Todd taking ultimate editorial control of its contents.

Mr Todd has just finished giving evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, where he was appointed an independent expert witness.

In the course of his evidence, documents emerged showing that the LGA was warned shortly after publishing the guide in 2011 that the passages on the evacuation of disabled people risked causing “an unnecessary tragedy”.

Consultant Elspeth Grant said the advice “reflects an outdated viewpoint which is highly discriminative and not in line with UK legislation relating to equality or fire safety”.

This warning was shared by the LGA with government ministers and Mr Todd, who responded to say that providing PEEPs was not “reasonable and practical” to provide for evacuation.

In his evidence, Mr Todd told the inquiry that the law generally required occupants to be able to escape a building without help from firefighters but this did not apply “for disabled people in blocks of flats”.

He said this was a matter of “reasonable practicability” claiming that the absence of staff meant arranging for evacuation was impossible.

His consultancy has also been appointed by the Home Office to produce the updated version of this guidance and other official guides to fire safety.

Mr Todd has also prepared separate guidance for the British Standards Institution – PAS 79(2) – which gave a model methodology to risk assessors. This guidance also talked down the need to provide PEEPs and was withdrawn by the BSI following a legal challenge from the same family.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Keeping the public safe is our top priority and we are determined to ensure the tragedy of Grenfell Tower does not happen again.

“We are working on updating existing fire safety guidance, including the Fire Safety in Purpose Built Blocks of Flats guide which we aim to publish later this year.”

It is understood the Home Office believes the issues with the existing guide are matters to be considered by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.