Twitter
Facebook
Linked In
Subscribe
Inside Housing
Filter
Filter

Filter

Filter content by topic
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Housing Management
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All

#BigHousingThankYou: sector pays tribute to frontline staff who have worked through lockdown

News20/05/20by IH reporter

Housing sector leaders and political figures will join in a day of recognition for the frontline workers who have kept going throughout the coronavirus lockdown in the #BigHousingThankYou today.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Picture: Nottingham City Homes
Picture: Nottingham City Homes
Sharelines
Housing sector leaders and political figures will join in a day of recognition for the frontline workers who have kept going throughout the coronavirus lockdown in the #BigHousingThankYou today
#BigHousingThankYou: sector pays tribute to frontline staff who have worked through lockdown #ukhousing

The day will pay tribute to the workers from repairs teams to housing officers who have taken on a variety of roles to support communities throughout the country’s lockdown.

Frontline staff at housing associations have taken on additional work such as shopping for those isolating, staffing cemetries and morgues and helping to run centres for the rough sleepers who have been housed.

 

Read More

Frontline housing staff deserve applause, tooFrontline housing staff deserve applause, too
The sector fights back: how the social housing sector is helping residents during the coronavirus outbreakThe sector fights back: how the social housing sector is helping residents during the coronavirus outbreak
Up-to-date government coronavirus advice for housing providersUp-to-date government coronavirus advice for housing providers

The day is supported by Inside Housing as well as organisations including the National Federation of ALMOs, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing.

A video paying tribute is being shared across social media today.

Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, said: “Inside Housing is delighted to support today’s Big Housing Thank you. Frontline housing staff have done an incredible job in tough circumstances over the past couple of months.

"From picking up shopping and prescriptions to providing advice or delivering frontline homelessness services, they have made a massive difference to people’s lives. I’m really pleased to take part in an event to acknowledge the important role they have played and will continue to play in communities across the UK.”

CoronavirusFrontline QAPeople
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related Stories

For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:

3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE

Tel: 0207 772 8300

© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn