BigHousingThankYou: sector pays tribute to frontline staff who have worked through lockdown

Housing sector leaders and political figures will join in a day of recognition for the frontline workers who have kept going throughout the coronavirus lockdown in the #BigHousingThankYou today.
The day will pay tribute to the workers from repairs teams to housing officers who have taken on a variety of roles to support communities throughout the country’s lockdown.
Frontline staff at housing associations have taken on additional work such as shopping for those isolating, staffing cemetries and morgues and helping to run centres for the rough sleepers who have been housed.
The day is supported by Inside Housing as well as organisations including the National Federation of ALMOs, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing.
A video paying tribute is being shared across social media today.
Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing, said: “Inside Housing is delighted to support today’s Big Housing Thank you. Frontline housing staff have done an incredible job in tough circumstances over the past couple of months.
"From picking up shopping and prescriptions to providing advice or delivering frontline homelessness services, they have made a massive difference to people’s lives. I’m really pleased to take part in an event to acknowledge the important role they have played and will continue to play in communities across the UK.”