ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
→
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Black people 70% more likely to be impacted by housing crisis than white people
News
26.05.21
by Dominic Brady
Black Britons are 70% more likely to be affected by the housing crisis compared with white people
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Large housing association announces permanent move to homeworking
Croydon Council becomes second landlord to breach tenant standard after ITV investigation
Council seeking to charge leaseholders up to £217,000 each for repair works
Housing associations abandon plans for 43,000-home merger
Black people 70% more likely to be impacted by housing crisis than white people
‘Unfair evictions’ cost councils more than £161m per year, research finds
Grenfell fire risk assessor misled KCTMO over qualifications, inquiry hears
MPs to debate trio of housing-focused amendments to policing bill
RELATED STORIES
26.05.21
‘Unfair evictions’ cost councils more than £161m per year, research finds
25.05.21
MPs to debate trio of housing-focused amendments to policing bill
25.05.21
First Homes to be incorporated into planning rules from next month
25.05.21
Government misses target to deliver 3,300 homes for rough sleepers
24.05.21
MPs demand action on EWS after banks ‘ignore’ new RICS guidance
24.05.21
More discussion and actions are needed to tackle racism in housing
24.05.21
Major SSH REIT announces plans to expand into homelessness accommodation
21.05.21
Government launches design code testing programme with 14 councils
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved