BME housing association founders die days apart

Bishops Theophilus McCalla and Horatio Fearon, who helped establish Nehemiah Housing Association in 1989, died suddenly last week.

Llewellyn Graham, chief executive of Nehemiah, said the organisation has been “overwhelmed by the tributes that are being paid to both men”.

In 1986, they laid the foundations for Nehemiah by setting up a meeting to discuss poor housing conditions faced by older members of the Aberdeen Street Church of God of Prophecy in Winson Green, Birmingham, along with the association’s current chair Wilton Powell.