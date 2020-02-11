Boris Johnson cannot afford to put housing on the backburner

For the moment at least, all things seem possible when it comes to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and housing.

Arguments apparently continue between those who want to shift further towards homeownership and those who see council housing as the focus for blue collar Conservatism.

The party seems to be facing in two opposite directions on new development, with some arguing for planning restrictions to be swept away while others see ‘beauty first’ as the key to winning local consent.

And these are just part of a wider battle between those who see Brexit as a chance to complete the Thatcherite revolution and those who think they must reverse some of it.

As an indication of the breadth of the possibilities, the Sunday Telegraph even reported that Mr Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid are considering imposing a mansion tax in the Budget.

The symbolism of taxing the well-housed in the South to spend more in the North could not be denied but would they really steal a policy from Ed Miliband’s Labour to screw their own supporters?

“A ruthless advisor at Number 10 might have noticed that the Tories did least well in the big city seats where homelessness and affordability problems are at their most acute… and conclude that there are no votes in housing”

The first forks in the road are coming up soon, with choices to be made about who will hold key ministerial positions in the reshuffle this week and what will be prioritised in the Spring Budget and in the Spending Review to come.

In the meantime, though, what might a Boris Johnson housing policy look like?

We could look for clues to his record as London mayor, where he criticised some of the David Cameron government’s cuts to housing benefit but had a dubious record on affordable housing.

We know the bare bones from the manifesto and the briefing around the Queen’s Speech and we know that white papers on social housing and planning, and legislation on fire safety are on the agenda.

But that still leaves plenty of room for manoeuvre for a government that will struggle to satisfy its core vote in the affluent South as well as its new vote in the more deprived North.

So my starting point is to ask what a Johnson government could do if it focused ruthlessly on protecting those gains.

For all the vague talk about levelling up different parts of the country, most of the debate so far has been about whether to complete HS2 or not.

A ruthless advisor at Number 10 might also have noticed that the Tories did least well in the big city seats where homelessness and affordability problems are at their most acute, see that they still won the election and conclude that there are no votes in housing.