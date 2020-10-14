Boris Johnson hints at help for leaseholders in buildings under 18m hit by cladding issues

Speaking during prime minister’s questions today, Boris Johnson said the matrix was being drawn up to support mortgage valuation, while the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) was also creating “a risk prioritisation” tool for these buildings.

Responding to a question by Hendon MP Matthew Offord about whether the government would provide specific advice on risk prioritisation for buildings less than 18m tall, Mr Johnson said: “What I can tell him is we are focusing first on buildings over 18m with unsafe cladding, but I understand that the RICS is producing a risk matrix to support mortgage valuation under 18m, and led by NFCC, a risk prioritisation tool for blocks of flats will be available shortly.”

Inside Housing has asked RICS and the NFCC for information about how the tool and matrix might work in practice, and when we could see them both being applied.

A RICS spokesperson said: “We are working on a review of EWS1 and guidance generally with a range of industry stakeholders.

"Any changes made as a result of that review will still have to follow the most up to date government advice.”