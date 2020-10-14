Boris Johnson hints at help for leaseholders living in buildings under 18m hit by cladding issues

Speaking during prime minister’s questions today, Boris Johnson said the matrix was being drawn up to support mortgage valuation, while the National Fire Chiefs Council was also creating “a risk prioritisation” tool for these buildings.

Responding to a question by Hendon MP Matthew Offord on whether the government would provide specific advice on risk prioritisation of buildings under 18m, Mr Johnson said: “What I can tell him is we are focusing first on buildings over 18m with unsafe cladding, but I understand that the RICS is producing a risk matrix to support mortgage valuation under 18m, and led by NFCC, a risk prioritisation tool for blocks of flats will be available shortly.”

Inside Housing has asked RICS and the NFCC for information on how the tool and matrix might work in practice, and when we could see them both being applied.