Boris Johnson hints at help for leaseholders living in buildings under 18m hit by cladding issues

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is drawing up a new ‘risk matrix’ to help leaseholders unable to sell flats in blocks shorter than 18m with potentially dangerous cladding, the prime minister has said.
Speaking during prime minister’s questions today, Boris Johnson said the matrix was being drawn up to support mortgage valuation, while the National Fire Chiefs Council was also creating “a risk prioritisation” tool for these buildings.
Responding to a question by Hendon MP Matthew Offord on whether the government would provide specific advice on risk prioritisation of buildings under 18m, Mr Johnson said: “What I can tell him is we are focusing first on buildings over 18m with unsafe cladding, but I understand that the RICS is producing a risk matrix to support mortgage valuation under 18m, and led by NFCC, a risk prioritisation tool for blocks of flats will be available shortly.”
Inside Housing has asked RICS and the NFCC for information on how the tool and matrix might work in practice, and when we could see them both being applied.
The comments from Mr Johnson come as thousands of people living in blocks under 18m are currently trapped and unable to sell homes due to banks being unwilling to provide mortgages due to cladding fears.
The majority of major banks will not issue mortgages until a qualified engineer has inspected the cladding materials and given the property a clean bill of health through an EWS 1 form.
The EWS form was created in December by RICS to help unstick the market after a number of leaseholders in blocks above 18m were unable to secure mortgages from banks
It was initially supposed to be for building above 18m but mortgage providers are now asking for them for buildings under 18m, following government advice in January which called on building owners to assess and manage the risk of external fire spread regardless of height.
Inside Housing has spoken to leaseholders in blocks as small as 9m that have been asked for an EWS form from their bank when trying to sell.
Later during Prime Minister’s questions, Helen Hayes, MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, recounted a story about one her constituents who is a shared owner was and has terminal cancer but is unable to move closer to his family because of the EWS crisis. She asked the prime minister when he would end the scandal that was seeing people like her constituent having to wait to move.
Mr Johnson said: “I direct my honourable friend to what I said a moment or two again about trying to provide mortgage backing who find themselves in that very difficult position, but we must get on and remove the cladding, the flammable cladding from buildings of all kinds.”
Since the fire at Grenfell Tower more than three years ago, the government has adopted a ‘hands-off’ approach to the remediation of other buildings with dangerous cladding and insisted that making properties safe is the responsibility of building owners.
But three years on, in the face of slow progress and a mounting number of buildings requiring work, it is time for the government to recognise that only a national effort can solve this problem.
It is not right that buildings with minor defects are remediated before those with seriously dangerous cladding systems and we know enough about the risks now to make judgements about the buildings which pose the most risk.
The government must take the responsibility for finding these towers and making them safe before another disaster strikes.