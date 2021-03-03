Boris Johnson, it is now down to you to end the cladding scandal

The #EndOurCladdingScandal campaign, which @insidehousing supports, has today sent a letter to Boris Johnson outlining the steps still needed to solve the crisis #UKhousing

Robert Jenrick’s announcement of an additional £3.5bn will not be enough to save us or to make buildings safe at the pace we need to see. What is required is a completely new approach, one that we have been recommending since we relaunched our campaign.

What started as a cladding scandal, shortly after the Grenfell Tower tragedy, soon became a building safety scandal. The people we represent are in buildings, of all heights, suffering from a range of serious fire safety defects and we still face unpayable and unfair costs to ensure our homes are safe.

If you want to meet the pledges you have made in your manifesto and several times in parliament, that you do not want to see leaseholders forced to pay for remediation and that buildings should be made safe as quickly as possible, this is what you must do now:

1. Please pass legislation to prevent historic fire safety costs being passed on to leaseholders

You and your cabinet colleagues have repeatedly said leaseholders should not pay. But the reality is that we are being forced to pay and will continue to do so until the legal position changes.

You are the only one who has the power to do the right thing and change this legal position to help us to level up – we urge you to please do so immediately.

2. Please prioritise remediation by risk

Mr. Jenrick’s funding announcement should help some people in buildings taller than 18m, but will still lumber those below with lifelong debts that will likely never be repaid. He justified this by saying it is where the risk is highest, but, as he stated over a year ago, height is just one crude and arbitrary factor in accurately assessing risk.

Your government must urgently lead the work in establishing which buildings need fixing, which will require risk mitigation measures rather than full remediation, and which can be left alone. This requires a holistic assessment of all internal and external fire safety issues, not just height and not just cladding, and certainty around this advice must come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) expert panel rather than the current reliance on industry.

Mr. Jenrick referred to “expert advice” 12 times in his announcement, so we echo the comments of UK Finance and the Building Societies Association on why a consultation on risk prioritisation, which opened a year ago and closed in May 2020, remains unpublished.

3. Please make funding available for all heights and for all fire safety defects

If urgent fire safety work is required to a building, funding is also clearly required as the causative issues are identical.

Limiting funds to cladding removal only and buildings above 18m, guarantees only a partial resolution to this problem, no end to this nightmare and bankruptcy for hundreds of thousands of people who will be ruled out of help due to this arbitrary height criteria.

4. Please make the polluter pay

This problem is not a Hobson’s choice between burdening the taxpayer and bankrupting first-time buyers, and it deeply concerns us to see the government attempt to cast it this way. A divide-and-conquer approach is ill-fitting for the unfair situation millions of us are now in. The only fair and moral way to solve this crisis is to find a way to truly make those who have profited, to the tune of many billions over recent years, pay to clean up this mess.

A former Bank of England economist has devised a credible plan to protect the taxpayer and the leaseholder for charity the Leasehold Knowledge Partnership, we urge you to consider it, along with any other mechanism which delivers a fair solution and properly protects the innocent victims from all costs to resolve the many serious safety issues we played no part in causing.

5. Please provide relief for the crisis we face now

It is the unfair and unaffordable interim measure costs, which we are suffering right now, that will bankrupt us long before any remediation costs even hit leaseholders. Our residents are being forced to pay hundreds of pounds each month for waking watch patrols, which are the least cost-effective and most risky means to protect a building and our lives. You must recognise that the size of this crisis means remediation is a long-term project, and therefore interim measures are crucial.

A £30m fund to transition to fire alarms is not nearly enough and this sum is dwarfed by the taxes we have already been forced to pay on interim measures over the past three and a half years. We also urgently need the government to step in to ensure insurance is affordable for impacted buildings, where the insurance market has clearly failed and premiums have soared beyond all reason, with the Treasury having already benefited from insurance premium taxes being added to these exorbitant sums.

We welcome the announcement that the government will now work closely with industry to design a state-backed professional indemnity insurance scheme. We ask you to also help the hundreds of thousands of us experiencing unfair issues with our building insurance, please.