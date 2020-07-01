Boris’ vision was more ‘blah, blah, blah’ than ‘build, build, build’

It was less ‘build, build, build’ than ‘blah, blah, blah’, less New Deal than reheated old announcements.

Boris Johnson’s big speech on Tuesday, plus the accompanying announcements on housing and planning, were billed as the start of the recovery after coronavirus.

They arrived amid a chorus of calls for greater investment, the Homes for Heroes campaign, and a warning from Shelter and Savills that output of new homes will fall by 85,000 this year because of the pandemic, with just 4,300 for social rent.

Come the moment, the prime minister sank to the occasion and even managed to wrongly imply that the Affordable Homes Programme will be cut.

Where the Budget in March had promised £12.2 billion over the next five years, Mr Johnson suggested in his speech that it would now run over eight. Taken at face value that would mean a cut of 38 per cent from £2.4 billion a year to £1.5 billion.

This figures is roughly the same annual commitment as in the current AHP would represent a slap in the face for everyone who has campaigned for or needs an affordable home.