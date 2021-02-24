BRE technician denies it is 'not credible' to say he was not aware of manipulated Grenfell insulation test

Mr Clark claimed he believed the boards were all the same thickness, and said Celotex had told him the colour change was simply because of supply shortages.

No delivery record has been found for the magnesium boards, but Mr Clark’s signature appears on a delivery note which specified the different coloured panels were 8mm rather than 12mm.

Asked why he did not notice this, he said: “What you need to understand is that the burn hall was a very busy place. We could have 10 people in on any given day.”

There were no photographs of the components taken before the rig was assembled which he accepted was “another departure” from normal procedures, but claimed he was away at a first aid course when this was done.

He was shown extracts of the evidence of Jamie Hayes and Jonathan Roper - both of Celotex - who both said they had "no doubt" he was aware of the additional panels and had detailed discussions about them.

Mr Clark said he “categorically” denied this and accused them both of lying. “It’s clear to me that there was a systematic deception which they have kept to a very small number of people and there would be no point telling me at all,” he said. “I would be the last person you would want to know about that.”

He was played a video from his helmet camera during the test, detailed in the box below, in which Mr Roper claimed he made reference to the presence of the boards. But on each instance, Mr Clark denied this was what he had meant.