British Standards Institution withdraws fire safety guidance after legal threat from Grenfell bereaved

The family of Sakina Afrasehabi, a disabled woman housed on the 18th floor of Grenfell Tower, who died in the fire with her sister Fatemeh, threatened to judicially review the BSI, the UK’s national standards body, in February.

They were arguing that its new guidance on carrying fire risk assessments ignored the clear recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that people with disabilities should be offered evacuation plans.

Yesterday, in a letter seen by Inside Housing, the BSI wrote to the family’s lawyers to say the guidance – dubbed PAS 79-2 – would be withdrawn from sale “pending further consideration”.

“In particular, we are conscious that information continues to emerge from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and the government’s response to it. BSI wishes to ensure that the PAS 79-2 steering group can benefit from consideration of those recent developments and emerging information, and has an adequate opportunity to take them into account,” it added.

The guidance had said it was “not normally practicable” for fire risk assessments to identify people with disabilities or for landlords to make provision for their evacuation in a fire.