Budget 2020: the housing bits of Sunak’s speech in full

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made a number of key housing announcements in his first Budget speech today. Here are the key passages from his speech
The below is from Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech delivered to the House of Commons on 11 March, 2020:
“Today I can make good our promise to extend the Affordable Homes Programme with a new, multi-year settlement of £12bn.
“This will be the largest cash investment in affordable housing in a decade.
“To support Local Authorities to invest in their communities, I’m cutting interest rates on lending for social housing by 1 percentage point, making available more than £1bn of discounted loans for local infrastructure and consulting on the future of the Public Works Loan Board.
“I’m confirming nearly £1.1bn of allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to build nearly 70,000 new homes in high demand areas across the country, a new £400m Fund for ambitious Mayors like Andy Street in the West Midlands, to build on brownfield sites.
“And tomorrow, my right honourable friend the Housing Secretary will set out for the House comprehensive reforms to bring the planning system into the 21st century.
“But the housing challenge is most acutely felt by those with no home at all.
“So today I’m confirming nearly £650m of funding to help rough sleepers into permanent accommodation.
“That will buy up to 6,000 new places for people to live, enable a step change in support services and help us meet our promise to end rough sleeping in this Parliament.
“And to fund those rough sleeping measures, I’m confirming today that our manifesto promise to introduce a new stamp duty surcharge for non-UK residents will be introduced at a rate of 2% from April 2021.
“Madam Deputy Speaker,I have one further measure to announce on housing.
“Two and a half years on, we’re still grappling with the tragic legacy of Grenfell.
“Last year, we allocated £600m to remove unsafe Aluminium Composite Material (or ACM) from high rise residential buildings.
“Today I go further. Expert advice is clear that new public funding must concentrate on removing unsafe materials from high rise residential buildings.
“So, today, I am creating a new Building Safety Fund worth £1bn. That is what the independent experts have called for. That is what the Select Committee has called for. That is even what the Opposition have called for.
“That new fund will go beyond dealing with Aluminium Composite Material to make sure that all unsafe combustible cladding will be removed from every private and social residential building above 18 metres high.
“And my right honourable friend the housing secretary will spearhead our efforts to make sure developers and building owners do their fair share as well.”
