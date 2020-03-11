Budget 2020: the housing bits of Sunak’s speech in full

The below is from Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech delivered to the House of Commons on 11 March, 2020:

“Today I can make good our promise to extend the Affordable Homes Programme with a new, multi-year settlement of £12bn.

“This will be the largest cash investment in affordable housing in a decade.

“To support Local Authorities to invest in their communities, I’m cutting interest rates on lending for social housing by 1 percentage point, making available more than £1bn of discounted loans for local infrastructure and consulting on the future of the Public Works Loan Board.

“I’m confirming nearly £1.1bn of allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to build nearly 70,000 new homes in high demand areas across the country, a new £400m Fund for ambitious Mayors like Andy Street in the West Midlands, to build on brownfield sites.