Budget 2020: the key housing measures at a glance

The key housing-related measures announced today:

A new Affordable Homes Programme of £12bn

A £1bn Building Safety Fund to remove unsafe cladding from buildings

£650m of funding to help rough sleepers into permanent accommodation

£400m for ambitious regional mayors to build homes on brownfield sites

Promise to announce measures to change the planning system tomorrow

A 1% cut on the Public Work Loans Board interest rate, used by local authorities to fund housebuilding

A temporary removal of the minimum income floor (which calculates assumed earnings for self-employed people) in Universal Credit as part of the government’s response to coronavirus

£200m for communities in areas that repeatedly experience flooding

By topic

Development: The new Affordable Homes Programme gets a £12bn multi-year settlement. Interest rates for loans from the Public Works Loans Board, which are used by councils for housebuilding, will be cut by 1%, making £1bn available. The government will also consult on the future of the PWLB. A total of £1.1bn of new allocations through the Housing Infrastructure Fund have been confirmed, to open up 70,000 homes in areas of high demand across country. There will be a new £400m fund for regions to build on brownfield sites. The housing secretary is expected to put forward comprehensive reforms for planning tomorrow.

Homelessness: A new £650m fund will help move rough sleepers into temporary accommodation. Mr Sunak says this will fund 6,000 places.

Climate: The government pledges to move towards equalising levy rates on electricity and gas. From April 2022 it will freeze the levy on electricity and raise it on gas. Investing £500m to support the roll-out of new rapid-charging hubs.

Floods: Communities hit by flooding will get a share of £120m to shore up existing defences and repair properties damaged during the winter, with an extra £200m to build flood resilience for communities repeatedly affected. Spending on flood defences will be doubled to £5.2bn over the next six years.

Coronavirus: The government has committed to a £12bn plan to respond to the economic impact of coronavirus. This includes a pledge of a £500m boost to the welfare system. For those who do not qualify for sick pay, it will become easier to access benefits. Those on Contributory Employment and Support Allowance will be able to claim from day one instead of day eight. The minimum income floor for Universal Credit will be temporarily removed for people who are self-employed and there will be no need to physically visit job centres. There will be a £500m hardship fund for local authorities to deal with coronavirus.

Inside Housing will be delving into the detail of these announcements over the next few hours.