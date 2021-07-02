Budget cuts led sign off on insufficient smoke control system in Grenfell Tower, inquiry hears

Appearing before the inquiry today Paul Hanson, principle fire engineer at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), attributed a number of failings with the smoke control system to budget cuts at the council.

Mr Hanson, who joined the council in 1988, approved a smoke control system which has since been deemed “the lowest possible standard” by experts in the wake of the fire. But Mr Hanson said that the failure to ensure the system met building regulations was down to a lack of personnel at the local authority following redundancies.

He told the inquiry that at the start of his time at the council he was part of a five-strong “means of escape” team which considered building safety in the event of fire. But he explained this team reduced to three and later he was the only one in the team, with the council unable to replace people who retired or moved on.

He said: “The reshuffle was based upon the need to reduce the cost of building control, ” and that afterwards his workload “doubled”.

His comments echo complaints from his boss John Hoban, who told the inquiry last September that he had become “swamped” with work and was reviewing 130 projects at once.

Mr Hanson was taken through the Smoke Control Association’s (SCA) guidance on smoke control systems, in particular a section which states that when installing systems they must be tested to identify “dead spots”.

He said that he considered the SCA guidance a “useful guide” where there were concerns about particular systems but said that testing for dead spots was not standard practice.