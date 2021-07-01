Build-to-rent: can the sector help solve the housing crisis?

“The majority of those who rent now live in a property owned by a traditional landlord but I think those landlords will be squeezed out in 10 years’ time and the shift will be to an institutional set up,” says Paul Staley @WiseLivingHomes (sponsored)

There’s a lot more flexibility in the employment market – and having a rental property gives you the flexibility to move much quicker than you would have previously if you owned a place.

The housing market is changing and people are now less fixed in terms of where they work. Young people starting a job and staying with the same company all their life is just not something that happens any more.

Plus, this past year of working from home and more flexibly now we’re returning to the workplace has had an influence on where people choose to live in relation to their work location.

I’m not saying buying a home is the wrong thing to do, but younger people now, especially those just starting their careers, are a little bit nervous about tying themselves in to a property too early in what might be the wrong location. That can be counterproductive.

Owning your own home is great until you want to sell it and move on. Then it can be a nightmare.

This government seems obsessed with homeownership. As a build-to-rent operator, what are your thoughts on that?

Do you think the government sees the build-to-rent sector as part of the jigsaw to help tackle the housing crisis?

I think the government runs scared of it a little bit. Private rental providers get stuck in the middle and we get forgotten about.

They [the government] get lobbied by house builders who like to build open market because that’s where they make the most margin. But look at the stamp duty holiday and Help to Buy scheme. All that has done is put house prices up. How is that supposed to help people get on to the housing ladder?

And the affordable housing sector is also clearly quite powerful in terms of lobbying the government for help and support.

It could be said that build-to-rent is the forgotten part of the housing sector. Yet we are looking after people on average incomes in average areas, just looking to live in an average house, and that doesn’t really win votes.

Generally, the rental sector has a bad reputation. The traditional landlord is seen as an absentee landlord with upwards of four properties, and local letting agents are relatively poor. So the stock is probably relatively poorly managed and maintained.

The government is trying to legislate around the sector to make it a little bit more professional, and put some standards in there, which is all good, and we’re in favour of that. But we sometimes get tarred with the same brush.

Everybody in the build-to-rent sector is in it for the long term. This is not just a short-term fix. We’re not going in there to make a quick buck. These are 20-year, 30-year, 40-year schemes. I think there’s a lot of good we can do as a sector.

What would you like to see from central government on build-to-rent?

I’d like them to really clearly define build-to-rent as a sector that they want to give some real attention to – and not just legislate against bad landlords, but to help encourage good landlords and institutional landlords to get into the sector and build proper, well-managed schemes.

Maybe it should be made a requirement that the planning departments of local authorities consider build-to-rent as part of the proposition when developing new homes.

When local authorities are looking at their housing mix, they should consider all options. For example, if on a scheme you’re going to do 100 affordable homes and 100 open market homes, should you not be doing 50 build-to-rent?