Building safety fund will cover less than a third of cladding costs, minister says

Asked about the slow pace of remediation of buildings with ACM cladding, Lord Greenhalgh said it is “unacceptable” that 176 of the 457 identified systems had not even started remediation.

He set out an “ambition” for all projects to have begun work by the end of the year, with completion in 2021.

“One commitment I can make is that the objective is for the ACM fund, this is an ambition as opposed to a commitment, that we got onsite with all those 457 buildings by the end of the year and then the works follow on from that and completes in 2021,” he said. “That’s the ambition we have but is something we need collective work on from all levels of government.”

However, last week the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government backed away from a previous target for the completion of all work by June 2020.

In a statement to Inside Housing it said the work “takes time” and “varies according to the individual building”.

Asked about this by MPs, Lord Greenhalgh said: “I accept previous targets haven’t been met and this wasn’t really presented as a target. I set out an ambition for getting on site by the end of the year.”

He also floated the idea of councils using compulsory purchase powers to buy-out buildings where the freeholder is not carrying out the work.

“I certainly believe that if we’re not able to get someone accountable to do something and make this safe, the building owner… you’ve got to look at all means to get this done,” he said.

“We know authorities have compulsory purchase powers to step in and take buildings away from people who are not fulfilling their obligations and that may be a default option. All of these ideas need to be looked at, whatever it takes to get this done needs to be the mantra of government. At every level.”

Earlier the committee heard from leaseholder representatives of the UK Cladding Action Group (UKCAG) and the Manchester Cladiators about the issues their members are facing.

Ritu Saha, a founding member of UKCAG, drew attention to waking watch costs. She said she has paid bills totalling £13,700 for a waking watch in her block in south London.

“How long am I going to be able to sustain this? These costs are onerous, they are huge. Cladding remediation, let us be realistic, is going to take a very long time,” she said.

“Unless these measures are reviewed it is going to make us financially destitute before a single panel of cladding has been removed from our blocks.”

She said that at one unnamed building in east London, leaseholders are facing bills of between £83,000 and £250,000 to repair issues with insulation and missing fire breaks – costs that will not be covered by the government fund.

Alex di Giuseppe, a founding member of the Manchester Cladiators, drew attention to the struggle of those in buildings with non-cladding defects that require work.

“If the walls need redecorating, if there is wear and tear, absolutely we’re happy to pay our maintenance fee, that’s what we signed up for,” he said. “What we didn’t sign up for is being sent a letter to pay anywhere between £4,000 and £70,000. We don’t want to be told just because we own a lease we have to pay for coating the steel frame of the building in the correct fire retardant.”