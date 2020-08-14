Burberry dragged into EWS crisis as leaseholders trapped in building owned by fashion brand
News14/08/20by Jack Simpson
Leaseholders and shared owners living in a London residential block owned by high street fashion brand Burberry have voiced their frustration after a number of flat sales fell through due to the freeholder being unable to carry out checks of the building’s cladding
Previous Article How improved building regulations can help us manage the fickle British summer Next Article Glasgow-based housing association to consult tenants over transfer to Sanctuary