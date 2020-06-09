Burnham backs housing associations’ pledge to provide care leaver support

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has joined a group of housing providers from the region in pledging to provide more support for young people leaving care.
Developed by Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP), a consortium of 27 social landlords managing more than 250,000 homes in the area, the pledge commits to offering stable homes for young people who have previously lived in care.
Signatories have also promised to provide support to help with the transition to independent living, as well as employment or skills training and mentoring.
Each organisation will also put up a champion to improve services for care leavers.
Mr Burnham said: “Good housing is critical to a happy and healthy life. It is the foundation that everyone needs and insecure housing is at the root of so many of our problems as a society.
“We know life as a care leaver can be hard. Without the safety nets so many of us take for granted, such as parental support, everyday living can be a struggle when faced with barriers most people never encounter.
“In co-signing this commitment alongside Greater Manchester Housing Providers and others, we are restating our support for Greater Manchester’s care leavers.”
Jon Lord, chair of GMHP and chief executive of Bolton at Home, said: “We have spoken to a number of young people who have been in care and they are clear about the need for a safe and secure home that they have a stake in, as well as flexible responsive support to ensure the move from care is a success.
“They are also clear that support with employment training will help them successfully move from being in care into independent living.”
The pledge will see landlords offer money management or repairs rights advice, as well as skills for keeping homes safe.
All care leavers will be guaranteed interviews for jobs they apply for with their landlord.
GMHP members will also encourage their suppliers to sign the pledge.
