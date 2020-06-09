Burnham backs housing associations’ pledge to provide care leaver support

Developed by Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP), a consortium of 27 social landlords managing more than 250,000 homes in the area, the pledge commits to offering stable homes for young people who have previously lived in care.

Signatories have also promised to provide support to help with the transition to independent living, as well as employment or skills training and mentoring.

Each organisation will also put up a champion to improve services for care leavers.