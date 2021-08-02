Campaign calls for increased investment in rural housing in Northern Ireland

Kate Clifford, director of the Rural Community Network, said: “Social housing offers long-term stability to families on lower incomes in rural areas, where life is more expensive and work can often be insecure and seasonal. Above all, social homes enable people to put down roots and be part of a community.”

The Rural Community Network, Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) and Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations(NIFHA) have launched ‘Reaching Rural NI’ to highlight the role housing plays in rural communities, through investment in new build and maintenance, community outreach and rural cohesion projects.

She said private rents were so high in some rural areas that key workers could not afford them and social housing was needed to retain people in the countryside and in turn support services like primary schools, post offices and pubs.

NIFHA chief executive Ben Collins said: “The Covid pandemic has shown how important space both in and out of our homes is, and there is opportunity to strengthen rural communities, as more people look to improve work-life balance through things such as working from home.”

Professor Peter Roberts, chair of the NIHE, said it has invested more than £200m in rural communities, and supported housing associations to deliver more than 425 social homes in rural areas, since 2016.