Campaigners descend on Westminster to demand an end to the cladding scandal

Organised by Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, the protest in Westminster highlighted the issues being faced by those who live in blocks with dangerous cladding and those who are unable to sell or remortgage their flats due to the presence of combustible materials on their external walls.

Speaking at the event, Mr Burnham said: “The government has not faced up to the full scale of the cladding crisis and the message we’ve got to send out today is stop gambling with people’s safety, stop gambling with people’s lives. You need to do the right thing and face up to this and deal with it.”

Mr Burnham was joined by several other politicians including London mayor Sadiq Khan, shadow housing minister John Healey and MPs Hilary Benn and Lucy Powell.