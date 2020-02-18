Campaigners urge Jenrick to act on all types of cladding as anger mounts

The Manchester Cladiators group, which represents around 30 blocks in Greater Manchester with fire safety issues, has written to Robert Jenrick claiming that it has heard “lots of well-intentioned words” but seen a lack of meaningful results.

Among its pleas, the group said that a building safety fund – not a loan – covering all types of cladding and fire safety issues is “the only fair solution”.

While the government has set aside a £200m fund to help remediate privately owned blocks wrapped in Grenfell-style aluminium composite material cladding, residents in flats with other types of potentially dangerous cladding face uncertainty and mounting bills.

Groups representing thousands of affected leaseholders across the country have previously expressed outrage at government plans to offer loans instead of direct grants to people facing huge bills to remove dangerous cladding from their buildings.

“Thousands of residents live in blocks with [high-pressure laminate], timber and other forms of cladding, as well as a myriad of other fire safety issues,” the letter said. “There is currently no solution for these people.”