Campaigners urge Jenrick to act on all types of cladding as anger mounts

A group of Manchester-based cladding campaigners have written to the housing secretary setting out their demands as anger over the lack of decisive government action on all forms of dangerous cladding mounts.
The Manchester Cladiators group, which represents around 30 blocks in Greater Manchester with fire safety issues, has written to Robert Jenrick claiming that it has heard “lots of well-intentioned words” but seen a lack of meaningful results.
Among its pleas, the group said that a building safety fund – not a loan – covering all types of cladding and fire safety issues is “the only fair solution”.
While the government has set aside a £200m fund to help remediate privately owned blocks wrapped in Grenfell-style aluminium composite material cladding, residents in flats with other types of potentially dangerous cladding face uncertainty and mounting bills.
Groups representing thousands of affected leaseholders across the country have previously expressed outrage at government plans to offer loans instead of direct grants to people facing huge bills to remove dangerous cladding from their buildings.
“Thousands of residents live in blocks with [high-pressure laminate], timber and other forms of cladding, as well as a myriad of other fire safety issues,” the letter said. “There is currently no solution for these people.”
Manchester has emerged as one of the epicentres of the cladding scandal, with a number of blocks across the city facing remediation work over fire safety concerns.
In one case at the city’s Skyline Central 1 building, residents were hit with bills of between £15,000 and £25,000 each to pay for fire safety remediation works.
Many leaseholders are also having to foot the bill for 24-hour waking watches as they wait for building owners and managers to fix unsafe cladding.
The letter asked: “Will you work with fire chiefs, freeholders and building managers to develop a new, effective strategy for interim measures and ensure the cost burden does not fall on residents?”
Across the Pennines, Inside Housing has also highlighted the huge bills some leaseholders in Leeds are facing to cover waking watches.
Manchester Cladiators also requested that Mr Jenrick involve residents in future policymaking around the issue.
“The resident voice in decision-making, which Grenfell United have so eloquently called for, remains lost in government. Paternalism still prevails,” the letter said.
The group invited Mr Jenrick to visit Manchester to speak to residents about the situation.
Its letter concluded: “Politics aside, we are also not convinced the government is being decisive enough or acting quickly enough.
“Every day that goes by, not only are thousands of residents forced to pay waking watch bills, but they live in fear that their waking watch will not wake them. That fear, day in and day out, is having a serious impact on their mental health. We have even heard stories of residents considering suicide.”
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told Inside Housing: “The government has supported an industry-led solution to manage valuations of high-rise residential buildings.
“We expect owners to proactively share the relevant information with surveyors and residents and take proactive steps to ensure their buildings are safe as a priority.
“Building owners should follow expert advice to ensure any building safety risks are identified and fixed as a matter of urgency to make sure that residents are safe in their homes.
“Cost should not be a barrier to remediation, and we are working with Her Majesty’s Treasury to address this issue.”