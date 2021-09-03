Can customer service processes help tenants who are struggling to pay rent?

“Payment providers have to provide methods tenants use in other digital shopping experiences,” says Alex Common (picture: Getty)

Ultimately, the right payment service can help a housing provider strengthen its relationship with residents and better realise its organisational vision.

A payment provider has a significant role to play in the resident experience. It has a role to deliver in social value, in delivering operational efficiencies, and in assisting in the drive towards innovation and transformation.

Traditionally, the role might have been looking at how we could optimally collect income, but for me, it’s way beyond that.

The key objective of a payment provider [like Pay360 by Capita] is to work together with tenants to ensure that the service offered delivers the values, vision and ambitions of the housing provider.

Can you tell us about the role of payment providers in the social housing sector?

What does rent collection mean today?

A payment service needs to provide both the channels and the means to optimise rent collection, but it also needs to reflect the needs and expectations of all customers.

That’s becoming an increasing challenge across a resident customer base with increasingly diverse expectations – by that I mean we now need to think not just about social inclusion but also digital inclusion if we’re truly to serve everyone effectively.

Social landlords need payment services that support resident engagement. Yes, there is still some demand for paying by cash. And yes, many tenants will wish to pay via traditional trusted means such as direct debit. So these options need to be offered alongside other digital solutions.

If we think about a post-COVID-19 age, payment providers should be focusing on providing quality digital experiences that encourage tenants to pay via self-service channels – however, that needs to be an easy, smooth process.

If it’s difficult to pay online, if there is friction in that process and if tenants don’t do this, it might lead to increased operational costs for the landlord and customer dissatisfaction for the tenant.

So from your perspective, what would you recommend that social landlords consider when it comes to their transformation to online payments?

The primary consideration is, again, tenant customer experience.

The housing provider ideally needs to be in control of managing that experience; it is partly about providing an effective and easy-to-use payment service to residents, but it’s also about what that service looks like behind the scenes.

From a landlord’s perspective, a good payment service will offer online payment solutions that a housing provider can seamlessly interweave into its tenant portal or mobile application. The idea is that the payment integration is wrapped up within the wider online experience for the tenant – on first appearance, it looks and feels like that journey. It’s not a disconnected breakout elsewhere.

Second, the online payment experience has to provide the tenant with payment method options that they recognise and use and will encourage re-use of that digital platform.

As consumers, we have all come to expect a high standard of online service, so a housing provider must offer a great online self-service experience.

Landlords need to think about what their residents expect from experiences elsewhere when browsing or shopping online and replicate that standard for their own services – and, in turn, payment providers have to provide to landlords those payment methods that their tenants use in other digital shopping experiences. That means PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay, for example.

Payment providers must also ensure that they have a strong online recurring payment platform that enables tenants to set up their own plans with ease.

Self-service needs to be intuitive and online recurring payments must marry to the needs of the customer and provider – there must be flexibility with effective income collection.