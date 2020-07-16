Can housebuilding targets be achieved post-COVID-19?

Do you think that getting the funding for housing that has been planned will become a major issue?

Local authorities have clearly had to divert resources to fight the virus on the frontline and rapidly address local needs. This is a time for a different type of investment, which is where pension scheme funding can help. I would suggest that the best route for local authorities is to form a partnership.

The funding market is still liquid and there will be other funding coming into the sector to allow it to push forward. Government support will be needed, but there are positive ways of making this happen with joint partnerships to unblock some of the issues.

What role does the housing sector have in helping to kick-start the economy?

The industry is desperate to get going but it will be slow and difficult to rapidly build in the volumes required. Construction can help the economy – this has always been the case in recessions, but COVID-19 has its own challenges.

The supply chain had already been affected by Brexit and it has now been struck out by the pandemic because many supplies are sourced from outside the UK. The route to supplies has to be reinstated or investment placed in producing materials in the UK.

The same can be said for labour as many workers are not in the UK at present.

It will help if planning permissions come through quickly. Quick decisions have been made during the crisis, and I hope this continues.