Can housing rescue the high street – and council budgets?
Insight20/08/20by Chaminda Jayanetti
Conversion of retail space into housing looks more tempting than ever, with high streets struggling even more due to coronavirus – but what would this mean for supplies of affordable homes, and the quality of housing being built? Chaminda Jayanetti reports
Previous Article ESG reports will help match lenders seeking an ethical investment to housing association borrowers Next Article Scottish council sent out more than 100 possession notices for arrears in June