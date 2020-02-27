Can landlords manage their properties better?

In association with:

More than five million homes are rented from local authorities or housing associations, which is almost one-sixth of residential properties in the UK. The efficient management of these homes is vital not simply for maintaining standards but to also provide tenants with a good quality of living.

To find out more about how social landlords are running their properties, Inside Housing undertook a sector survey. Of the 426 people who responded, 80% work in housing associations.

While only 2% of respondents said their organisation was outright not managing its estate efficiently and successfully, there is clearly a sense things can be better.

Only one in four said their organisation was managing their estate successfully, while a surprising 2% said they were outright not managing things efficiently, and the majority (73%) said things could be improved.