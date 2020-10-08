Can property guardianship play a role for social landlords?

There is no doubt that security can be an expensive business. The survey asked how much, on average, it costs organisations to secure an empty property for a week. There were a wide range of answers: 2% said they pay more than £3,000 a week, although the vast majority (85%) pay £600 or less. The most popular answer, however – given by just over 30% – was zero. Mr Woolgar believes many of those respondents will already be using property guardians.

“Guardianship is cost-neutral,” he points out. “I would imagine it’s a good area to consider for the public sector, like local authorities, especially because saving money is so important right now.”

In fact, when asked to identify the biggest challenges in securing empty properties, 53% said cost was their main bugbear, while 45% said time.

The survey also included a lack of knowledge (15%) and ineffectiveness (18%) as possible options, but more popular than either was the option to specify an alternative. Of those, a couple related to property guardians. “Making and keeping properties compliant for guardians” was the biggest challenge, according to one respondent. Another wrote: “Authorities’ lack of knowledge in regards to security of tenure where guardians are concerned.”

According to Mr Woolgar, issues like these should be becoming less of a challenge. Five years ago, the property guardian sector was one of the groups that worked with the British Security Industry Association to create a set of standards around vacant property protection. Accrediting these standards has been put on hold because of the pandemic, but he adds: “They are there, and we and other companies do adhere to them. And the longer time goes on, the more they will become the accepted standard.”