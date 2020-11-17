Can the Planning White Paper deliver affordable, beautiful or sustainable homes?

Helen Moore, managing director of Orbit – the new build arm of the housing association, echoes and reinforces the point. “If you want to go down anything like this route, there’s going to have to be a significant amount more investment into the planning teams, into the specialists that support those planning teams, so that you can actually move at any form of pace,” she says. “I think that’s a reality that needs to be thought about.”

And it is not as if planning departments have previously had a stated aim of intentionally ugly and environmentally unfriendly properties.

“Beauty and sustainability are the most difficult concepts that planning have tried to deal with for many, many years,” argues Peter Matthew, executive director – housing, planning and communities for the London Borough of Hounslow. “They’re difficult because they’re subjective and they’re complex.”

How might it be made easier? For Claire Flowers, head of housing development at Cambridge City Council, getting it right involves conversations with communities.

She and many others around the virtual table are concerned that is something for which the white paper does not sufficiently allow. The worry is that the proposed reforms may make it harder for local people, particularly the digitally excluded, to comment on plans.

“On a site-by-site basis, you need to go and talk to the communities,” suggests Ms Flowers. “You need to listen to them and understand what’s important. You might not take everything on board, but actually, if you listen to those communities, you can actually get a better development.”

Hakeem Osinaike, director of housing at Brent Council, agrees that the relevant beholders of beauty are those who live in an area of planned development.

“For example, when we’re discussing regeneration with people who live on an estate, they basically give us a design code,” he says.

“We have this debate among planners, architects and local residents, and from that you get a design for the area that people who live there and might live there in future accept and sign up to. I think there is some richness there that shouldn’t just be waved away.”

Is Section 106 useful?

Something which is explicitly going to be waved away should the proposals become reality is Section 106 planning agreements, under which developers have to set aside a certain number of homes in a project to be affordable housing.

For some panellists, this is cause for significant concern. As Barbara Brownlee, executive director of growth, planning and housing at Westminster City Council, puts it: “If you remove Section 106, what is our mechanism for delivering any affordable housing?”

Mr Matthew is blunter. “The idea that doing away with a formalised policy on affordable housing and leaving it down to infrastructure levy negotiations will lead to net additional affordable housing is farcical.”

Which is not to say that panelists feel Section 106 is a faultless system. “Section 106 has delivered a lot of good affordable housing, and it’s delivered a lot of bad affordable housing, too,” argues David Orr, associate director for housing at the Centre for Ageing Better. “We need to be quite careful that we don’t cling on to suboptimal systems because they appear to be better than what might be presaged by the planning discussion that we’ve got now.”

Indeed, Mr Orr believes the failing of the white paper – aside from it not actually being a white paper, he notes wryly, “because it doesn’t have a command number and it’s not yet been to parliament” – is an excessive focus on mechanisms at the expense of a coherent vision.

“There is not really anything in the so-called white paper about what government’s objective is, what the long-term strategy is. If what we’re talking about is plan-led development, then the plan has to be more than just about the technical details of individual properties.”

It has instead to be about planning in its widest and purest sense: not merely a series of technical processes, but a conversation which involves a broad range of participants and a sense of place.

“I do support we need a reform for the current planning system because we can see there are all sorts of issues,” concludes Ms Yang. “But I think one key message we have to get out is planning is an essential public service – it's as important as the NHS to our society.”