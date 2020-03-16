Care home providers restrict access to residents amid Coronavirus fears

Providers of housing for elderly people have banned non-essential visitors over fears of Coronavirus spreading to residents.
Large gatherings at care homes have also been cancelled while the health secretary has suggested stricter measures could be introduced in the coming days and weeks.
Bruce Moore, chief executive at Housing 21, told Inside Housing: “We moved to restrict visitors at the beginning of last week because it’s an institutional setting with very highly vulnerable patients.
“We have also cancelled any large gatherings of residents, staff meetings can go ahead if essential but anything that brings large numbers of people together we have said that’s not a good idea.”
Mr Moore said that they had also cancelled a leaseholder event last week.
The latest government figures show that total number of cases of Coronavirus stands at 1,391 with 35 deaths - with the vast majority of deaths being of people over the age of 60. There have also been reports of an outbreak has been detected in a Highgate care home in North Lanarkshire, Scotland.
A spokesperson for Anchor Hanover, England’s largest provider of specialist housing and care for people in later life, said: “Given the rising number of cases of Coronavirus in the country, we have put in place measures to safeguard the wellbeing of all our residents.
“As part of this, we have made the decision to temporarily stop non-essential visits to our care homes and housing with immediate effect. This is purely a precaution.”
The measures come as health secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday that in the coming weeks over-70s could be asked to self-isolate for “a very long time”.
Mr Moore noted that the advice did not apply to customers in extra-care accommodation which offer more independence.
“We haven’t restricted any arrangements in extra care but we have made people aware of the risks,” he said.
Meanwhile Housing 21 has written to all staff to confirm they will be paid fully even if they are self isolating.
This, Mr Moore said, is to avoid staff taking the “stiff-upper lip” approach and continuing to work when they feel unwell and potentially infecting care home residents. Last week, Sanctuary Care also took the step of putting staff on full pay if they were self-isolating.
Guidance from Public Health England said that care home providers are “advised to work with local authorities to establish plans for mutual aid, including sharing of the workforce between providers, and with local primary and community health services providers, and with deployment of volunteers where that is safe to do so”.
Last week Dr David Halpern, chief executive of the government-backed Behavioural Insights Team, suggested the government could try to “cocoon” vulnerable older people in care homes to protect them from the virus.