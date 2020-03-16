Care home providers restrict access to residents amid Coronavirus fears

Large gatherings at care homes have also been cancelled while the health secretary has suggested stricter measures could be introduced in the coming days and weeks.

Bruce Moore, chief executive at Housing 21, told Inside Housing: “We moved to restrict visitors at the beginning of last week because it’s an institutional setting with very highly vulnerable patients.

“We have also cancelled any large gatherings of residents, staff meetings can go ahead if essential but anything that brings large numbers of people together we have said that’s not a good idea.”

Mr Moore said that they had also cancelled a leaseholder event last week.