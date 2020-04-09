Chancellor announces £750m support package for charities during coronavirus crisis

Of the £750m announced yesterday by Mr Sunak at the government’s daily press conference, £360m will be directly allocated by government departments to charities providing key services and supporting vulnerable people during the crisis.

This will include funding for hospices, St John Ambulance, domestic abuse charities, charities for vulnerable children, and Citizens Advice.

An additional £370m will be made available to small and medium-sized charities. This will include a grant to the National Lottery Community Fund to organisations supporting communities in England, for example through delivering food or providing financial advice.

Mr Sunak also announced that the government will match public donations to the BBC’s Big Night In charity appeal on 23 April, starting with a contribution of at least £20m to the National Emergencies Trust appeal.