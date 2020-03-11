Twitter
Chancellor announces additional £12bn for Affordable Homes Programme

News11/03/20by Lucie Heath

The government will extend the Affordable Homes Programme with a new multi-year settlement of £12bn, Rishi Sunak has announced.

Picture: BBC
Picture: BBC
This marks a £3bn increase on the current five-year Affordable Homes Programme, which is worth £9bn and is due to end in 2021.

Mr Sunak said the government is also to cut interest rates for local authorities on lending for social housing by 1%.

Read More

Conservative MPs urge chancellor to use Budget to build more social housingConservative MPs urge chancellor to use Budget to build more social housing
The housing sector is right to feel anxious about tomorrow’s BudgetThe housing sector is right to feel anxious about tomorrow’s Budget
What should the housing sector look out for in today’s Budget?What should the housing sector look out for in today’s Budget?

Nearly £1.1bn of allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund were also confirmed to build roughly 70,000 homes.

More to follow

