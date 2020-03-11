Chancellor announces additional £12bn for Affordable Homes Programme
News11/03/20by Lucie Heath
The government will extend the Affordable Homes Programme with a new multi-year settlement of £12bn, Rishi Sunak has announced.
Picture: BBC
Sharelines
This marks a £3bn increase on the current five-year Affordable Homes Programme, which is worth £9bn and is due to end in 2021.
Mr Sunak said the government is also to cut interest rates for local authorities on lending for social housing by 1%.
Nearly £1.1bn of allocations from the Housing Infrastructure Fund were also confirmed to build roughly 70,000 homes.
