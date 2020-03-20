Chancellor announces wage protection and boost to Local Housing Allowance

Today I can announce it for the first time in our history the government is going to step in and help to pay people's wages.

We are setting up a new Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Any employer in the country, small or large, charitable or nonprofit will be eligible for the scheme.

Employers will be able to contact HMRC for a grant to cover most of the wages of people who are not working, but are furloughed and kept on payroll, rather than being laid off. Government grants will cover 80% of the salary of retained workers, up to a total of £2,500 a month. That's just above the median income.

And of course employers can top up salaries further if they choose to.

That means workers in any part of the UK, can retain their job, even if their employer cannot afford to pay them and be paid at least 80% of their salary.

The coronavirus job retention scheme will cover the cost of wages backdated to March 1, and will be open initially for at least three months. And I will extend the scheme for longer if necessary. I am placing no limit on the amount of funding available for the scheme. We will pay grants to support, as many jobs as necessary.

And can I put on record my thanks to the Trades Union Congress, the CBI, and other business groups for our constructive conversations.

We said we would stand together with the British people. And we meant it. We have never had a scheme in our country like this before and we're having to build our systems from scratch. I can assure you that HMRC are working night and day to get the scheme up and running, and we expect the first grants to be paid within weeks, and we're aiming to get it done before the end of April.

But I know that many businesses are hurting now. I've already taken extraordinary measures to make cash available to businesses through loans, grants and guarantees.

I can announce today that the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme will not be interest free, as previously planned for six months. It will now be interest free for 12 months. And thanks to the enormous efforts of our critical financial services sector, those loans will now be available starting on Monday.

He added:

We will also act to protect you if the worst happens to strengthen the safety net. I'm increasing today the Universal Credit standard allowance for the next 12 months by £1,000 pounds a year for the next 12 months. I'm increasing the Working Tax Credit basic element by the same amount as well.

Together these measures will benefit over 4m of our most vulnerable households.

And I'm strengthening the safety net for self employed people by suspending the minimum income floor for everyone affected by the economic impacts of coronavirus. That means self employed people can now access in full Universal Credit at a rate equivalent to statutory sick pay for employees.

Taken together, I'm announcing nearly £7bn pounds of extra support through the welfare system to strengthen the safety net, and protect people's incomes and to support the self employed through the tax system.

I'm also announcing today that the next self assessment payments will be deferred to January, 2021.

As well as keeping people in work, and supporting those who lose their jobs or work for themselves, our plan for jobs and incomes will help keep a roof over your head.

I'm announcing today, nearly £1bn pounds of support for renters by increasing the generosity of housing benefit and Universal Credit so that the local housing allowance, will cover at least 30% of market rents in your area.

The actions I've taken today represent an unprecedented economic intervention to support the jobs and incomes of the British people.