Chartering a better future for residents

In which areas do you think digital technology could make the biggest difference to the services social landlords are providing to tenants?

There are several. Repairs and maintenance is an important one. Software platforms, like the one we offer at Plentific, can act as an enabler for housing associations and tenants to interact with each other and the contractors, so that information isn’t lost. It makes the whole process transparent and greatly improves the tenant experience.

The white paper calls for tenant satisfaction surveys, and I think this is another area where digital could make a real difference. Again, if you look at managing repairs and maintenance via a platform like ours, it becomes possible for residents to provide feedback digitally per repair.

What that does is create an environment a bit like Amazon’s – the information relay between the resident, the housing provider and the contractor is transparent. Everybody can see where everybody stands in that relationship.

Basically, technology helps in any area where you want to put the tenant more in control. It makes it easier to share data and information – whether that’s about repairs, maintenance or compliance – and that is empowering.

How has COVID-19 impacted the ways in which social housing organisations are able to communicate with tenants?

I think many organisations were in the process of upgrading their means of communicating with tenants when COVID-19 hit, but the transformation wasn’t quite fully complete.

Some call centres went offline because workers were having to stay at home, and so tenants had nowhere to call in the event of a problem. Many organisations’ websites weren’t yet set up so that it was possible to report a needed repair that way. There have also been difficult decisions to make about which repairs should still be completed during the pandemic and which should wait.

For me the key lesson is that, when it comes to digitisation, the sector can no longer afford to move at the pace it was before COVID-19. The pandemic has shown that technology is an enabler. It can help landlords meet the expectations of tenants, and form stronger and more productive relationships with contractors. The sooner we can join up to implement platforms which help improve tenant experience and address common challenges, the better.

As social landlords think about consistently meeting the standards set out in the white paper charter, what do you think will be their key areas of focus in 2021?

What I’d like to see is all housing providers having an online portal for tenants which was centred on their well-being in all senses.

A tenant would be able to log in via a mobile and see when the last gas check was, the status of a repair they requested, and access all their tenancy documents. But it would also give details of local events, or sources of support in the community, or education and employment opportunities.

Bringing health and well-being into a digital platform where it’s also possible to report the need for a repair is, I think, the world I want to be living in from a technological perspective. I think that’s what social housing landlords should really focus on as a digital aim.

Having access to all that information in one place is something that I firmly believe would support tenants to live a better life and to have a stronger relationship with their landlord. That’s something that would not only be valuable to everyone in the sector, but also to wider society.