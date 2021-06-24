Chief executive of KCTMO denies ‘keeping the board in the dark’ about fire safety failings

Robert Black, who served as chief executive of the management company from 2009, was today asked to account for several instances where he appeared to fail to paint the full picture of fire safety failures at the organisation.

In one such instance, KCTMO had been served with a deficiency notice by the London Fire Brigade due to safety concerns about Adair Tower – a tower block around a mile from Grenfell, which KCTMO managed – on 12 October 2015.

On 31 October, just 19 days later, the block suffered a fire that resulted in a full evacuation and smoke inhalation injuries to several tenants when smoke spread through the stairwells.

But the inquiry saw today that he approved a draft note to the board about the fire on 4 December 2015, which made no reference to the fact that a deficiency notice had been issued before the fire.

“Can you explain why you were giving the board a version of events that was so potted it even omitted the vitally important reference to the deficiency notice of the 12th of October?” asked Richard Millett, lead counsel to the inquiry.

“I can’t explain it,” Mr Black said.

“You were keeping the board in the dark,” said Mr Millett.

“No I didn’t, wouldn’t do that,” Mr Black replied.

Earlier, like many senior KCTMO witnesses, Mr Black was asked about a failure to carry out safety repairs identified as necessary by fire risk assessments – with a backlog of 1,400 actions in 2014.

This was gradually reduced across the next three years, but at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire there were still 287 that had been outstanding for a number of months, with 128 outstanding for more than a year.