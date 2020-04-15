Chief executive of Scottish housing association announces retirement after 13 years

The chief executive of Berwickshire Housing Association (BHA) has announced her retirement after 13 years in the role.
Helen Forsyth joined BHA, which owns just under 2,000 homes in the Scottish Borders, from Places for People (PfP) in 2007.
She was previously chief executive at Places for People group member Edinvar Housing Association, which merged with Castle Rock in 2005 to create Castle Rock Edinvar.
Ms Forsyth is the current chair of social investor Resilient Scotland and has recently been appointed to the new South of Scotland Enterprise, which will assist in supporting businesses and communities across the south of Scotland.
During her time with BHA, the organisation became the first UK housing association to develop a wind farm to fund the building of homes for social rent.
Ms Forsyth will continue in her role until a new chief executive is confirmed. There is expected to be a period of transition, particularly given the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
Ms Forsyth said: “I have had a wonderful term of office at BHA and I am very proud of all we have achieved over the past 13 years. I would like to thank the staff for the role they have played in this success.
“From the start it has been a fantastic journey, creating an organisation that is focused on the people we house, their communities and getting it right for them.
“Our work on the core of our business, on tackling fuel poverty, on developing new services to meet real needs is all excellent and has exceeded my expectations.
“This is going to be an exciting time for the association delivering the transformation we have planned.”
Jim McDevitt, BHA board convener, said: “Helen’s vision and determination has propelled the organisation forward to where it is respected as a vital part of the local community of Berwickshire.
“She has led on establishing a community initiatives programme which has demonstrated a positive impact on both the tenants and the communities we work in.
“Helen’s passion, intense commitment and understanding of the sector have all helped provide a clear vision for the organisation and will be greatly missed by members of the board, staff and the wider community.”
Fresh thinking is one of Helen Forsyth’s priorities at Berwickshire Housing. The association’s 1,800-strong stock, in South East Scotland, was transferred mainly from Berwickshire District Council in the 1990s, but new build is now a priority. So the association is pioneering cross-subsidy of new build by generating renewable power. Three 115m turbines rise above the windy hillside at Cockburnspath, just off the A1. With support from the Scottish Government and Community Energy Scotland, these turbines will generate £20m for Berwickshire Housing Association, which could help pay for as many as 500 new houses. Ms Forsyth is also a director of Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland.