Chief executive of Scottish housing association announces retirement after 13 years

Helen Forsyth joined BHA, which owns just under 2,000 homes in the Scottish Borders, from Places for People (PfP) in 2007.

She was previously chief executive at Places for People group member Edinvar Housing Association, which merged with Castle Rock in 2005 to create Castle Rock Edinvar.

Ms Forsyth is the current chair of social investor Resilient Scotland and has recently been appointed to the new South of Scotland Enterprise, which will assist in supporting businesses and communities across the south of Scotland.

During her time with BHA, the organisation became the first UK housing association to develop a wind farm to fund the building of homes for social rent.

Ms Forsyth will continue in her role until a new chief executive is confirmed. There is expected to be a period of transition, particularly given the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.