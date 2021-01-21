Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Church of England appoints first bishop for housing
News
21.01.21
by Lucie Heath
Bishop of Loughborough Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will take up the new Bishop of Housing role, which will see her lead the church’s efforts in tackling housing inequality
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Willmott Dixon puts housing subsidiary into administration
West Midlands housing associations enter development joint venture with combined authority
Regulator confirms gradings for 25 housing associations
Government proposes tighter energy standards for existing homes
Church of England appoints first bishop for housing
The benefits of collaboration between the Church and housing associations
Government loses £395,000 on Help to Buy loans for flats in ACM-clad blocks
Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme attracts interest from 30 potential borrowers
RELATED STORIES
19.01.21
Flurry of councils register with RSH to access rough sleeper funding
18.01.21
‘Inability to manage immigration properly’ is causing rough sleeping, claims former homelessness tsar
18.01.21
Housing association-backed scheme accommodates more than 350 homeless people
18.01.21
We must dispel myths about poverty in order to build a fairer system
18.01.21
Former housing association chair to replace rough sleeping minister
15.01.21
Scottish government accused of ‘going back on its promise’ for additional homeless protections
15.01.21
Taroe Trust hires prominent tenant campaigner
14.01.21
Government must review rough sleeper strategy in wake of Everyone In, watchdog warns
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved