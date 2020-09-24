Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing event
Homes event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
CIH Cymru outlines manifesto demands ahead of Welsh parliament election
News
24/09/20
by Lucie Heath
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Previous Article
More than 250 lives saved by measures to protect homeless people during first wave of COVID-19, study shows
Next Article
Are housing associations ready for a second wave in care homes?
Related Stories
Shift homelessness funding from crisis response to prevention, say ALMOs
Up to 1,000 temporary accommodation beds in Edinburgh will be ‘unsuitable’ under new law
Labour should stick to its manifesto promise on social rent council housing
A challenge to the sector on zero carbon
Affordable Housing Commission calls for £1.3bn fund to convert private homes to social housing
Government to set up new body to implement beauty agenda
Sadiq Khan urges government to take ‘urgent action’ to fix EWS crisis with five key steps
Record number of ‘serious detriment’ cases in 2019/20, says RSH
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved