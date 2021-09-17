Cladding systems failed government-commissioned fire tests in 2004, leaked document reveals

A research report first obtained by the BBC shows 10 external wall systems were subjected to fire tests as officials sought to develop a new testing methodology for cladding in the mid-2000s.

The document – also seen by Inside Housing – shows systems containing materials such as high pressure laminate (HPL), expanded polystyrene and phenolic insulation failed the testing. These systems are currently being removed from thousands of buildings around the UK, in many cases at the cost of individual leaseholders.

One test was carried out on a material described as ‘aluminium-based cladding panels’ although the document does not specify whether or not this was the same ‘aluminium composite material’ installed on Grenfell Tower a decade later.

This test was terminated after 12 minutes with temperatures exceeding 900 degrees, making it the most catastrophic failure of the 10 systems tested.

The tests were carried out as part of a research programme commissioned by the then-Labour government and carried out by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) - a former national testing facility privatised in 1997. The report on the tests is marked "commercial in confidence".