Combustible Kingspan insulation to be kept on high rise despite cladding repair works

Cladding will be repaired rather than replaced at Zenith House in Colindale, north-west London (picture: Google Street View)

But the K15 insulation will not be replaced as part of the work and new panels have been ordered from Kingspan to replace any damaged or displaced during the repair works.

Investigations in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire revealed that horizontal fire breaks had been installed incorrectly, a defect which Hill has now agreed to fix under the building’s warranty.

The building, constructed around six years ago, is made from non-combustible terracotta cladding panels and Kingspan K15 insulation, which is made from phenolic foam insulation and is combustible.

Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) is working with Hill Group to remediate the cladding installed on the walls of Zenith House in Colindale, north-west London.

Before Christmas, the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard weeks of evidence about Kingspan’s testing of K15, which revealed the insulation was part of a system which burned like “a raging inferno” in secret testing in 2007.

Kingspan had previously been marketing the product for use on high rises on the basis of a successful 2005 test, but had subsequently made technical changes to the product which appeared to diminish its fire performance.

An internal report of the 2007 test said the product burned “ferociously”, adding: “The phenolic was burning on its own steam and the BRE [Building Research Establishment] had to extinguish the test early because it was endangering setting fire to the laboratory.”

Despite this, the product continued to be marketed for use on high rises and a small amount was included in the cladding system on Grenfell Tower.

A terracotta system with K15 passed a large-scale test in January 2016, but did see 73 panels fall from the mock-system used in the test. However, this is not a factor considered within the pass fail criteria for the test in the UK.

NHG and Hill are planning a further test of the system, but this has not yet been carried out.

Hill justified the use of the continued use of panels by saying it was a “like-for-like product, as approved by building control, that will only be used to fix any incidental damage”.

Under the combustibles ban introduced in December 2018, K15 would no longer be permitted on a building taller than 18m if it was being newly built or refurbished.

Zenith House is 50m tall, but the work is deemed repair work rather than a replacement of the cladding system.

Numerous other towers with cladding systems repaired after Grenfell kept combustible insulation behind new panels, although these were projects started before the combustibles ban came into effect.