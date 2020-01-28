Community land trusts left in limbo as Homes England funding unexpectedly stops

At least 14 CLTs nationally are known by Inside Housing to have had their bids for CHF funding provisionally approved, only to find out later that the government had fully spent the fund, meaning they would no longer receive cash for their projects.

Alan McInnes, chair of Sussex-based Herstmonceux CLT, told Inside Housing that his group was informed in November that their bid for £275,000 had been successful subject to a due diligence investigation, for which they sent off the paperwork within the same month.

However, on the 20 December, the CLT was informed that they would not receive funding as the CHF had been fully spent.