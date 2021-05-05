‘Competent’ contractor would have known Grenfell cladding was unsafe, says expert

Jonathan Sakula, a facade expert with 45 years’ experience in the industry, said that a string of cladding fires in the Middle East from 2012 to 2016 should have alerted those working in the industry to the potential dangers of using aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding.

However, he also criticised official government guidance that he said “allowed” the use of the dangerous product so long as it possessed a ‘Class 0’ fire rating.

He said in his report that using the product on a high rise was “unwise” given the “known combustibility”, and that failing to consider this combustibility “would fall below the standard expected of a reasonably competent practitioner in the cladding industry”.

“This would apply even more so to a situation where such materials were being proposed as a cost saving measure, where it would be essential to verify whether the cheaper product would perform adequately by comparison with the product for which it was being substituted,” he said.

“In your report, you’ve said that a reasonably competent cladding contractor would have considered the combustibility of ACM,” said Kate Grange QC, counsel to the inquiry, today.

“In fact, would a reasonably competent cladding contractor have gone further and concluded that ACM [with a polyethylene core] was unsafe to use on high-rise buildings?”

“Yes,” replied Mr Sakula.

Mr Sakula said today that ‘Approved Document B’ – the official government guidance on fire safety – “allowed” the use of the panels in instances where it had been tested to a standard known as Class 0.

In his report, he said that despite other guidance suggesting higher standards were appropriate "in my opinion [cladding contractors] would nevertheless have deferred to the guidance given in Approved Document B".

"Therefore, while ADB2 section 12 remained unchanged, and was silent about the use of [ACM], a cladding contractor would have interpreted this that the use of [ACM] was still allowed," he wrote.