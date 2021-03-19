Coronavirus
Competition watchdog orders two major house builders to scrap doubling ground rents
News
19.03.21
by Nathaniel Barker
Two major house builders have been ordered to scrap doubling ground rents for leaseholders by the government’s competition watchdog
