Construction guidance updated for third time in three weeks

The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) has released its third version of coronavirus guidance for construction workers in the space of three weeks, after previous advice was heavily criticised by the sector.
Published yesterday, the latest version of guidance from the body, which includes members from government and industry, incorporates the most recent advice from Public Health England (PHE) on social distancing in the workplace.
It includes further details on who should not travel to work and guidance for those who have no option but to share transport to work.
In line with the PHE’s guidance, the CLC is advising that essential face-to-face contact should be kept to a minimum of 15 minutes
However, Build UK, which circulates the guidance on behalf of CLC, said it has requested further clarification from PHE on the point of face-to-face contact.
It comes two weeks after the CLC was forced to withdraw the second version of its site safety advice following backlash from the sector.
Published on 2 April, the second version of guidance said that no work should be carried out on site if workers are unable to maintain a distance of more than two meters.
There has been considerable public backlash to the continued operation of sites since the implementation of coronavirus lockdown measures in the UK over three weeks ago.
However, Build UK said in a statement that it expects more sites to reopen following an initial period of closures.
The statement read: “The relentless pace and volume of change, along with the unprecedented level of information to be absorbed, has created significant challenges for many in the industry.
“Following the Easter break, which offered the opportunity to regroup and look ahead, more sites are expected to reopen, implementing the new ways of working required for the social distancing environment in which we now live.
“The calls from Build UK and the CLC for collaboration across the industry have reminded everyone that there will be a post-coronavirus world and it is in all our interests to maintain and sustain the construction supply chain.”
In Scotland, the government has advised that all non-essential construction work, including housebuilding, should be halted for the time being.