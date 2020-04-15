Construction guidance updated for third time in three weeks

Published yesterday, the latest version of guidance from the body, which includes members from government and industry, incorporates the most recent advice from Public Health England (PHE) on social distancing in the workplace.

It includes further details on who should not travel to work and guidance for those who have no option but to share transport to work.

In line with the PHE’s guidance, the CLC is advising that essential face-to-face contact should be kept to a minimum of 15 minutes

However, Build UK, which circulates the guidance on behalf of CLC, said it has requested further clarification from PHE on the point of face-to-face contact.