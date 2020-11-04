Construction industry 'culture' places cost ahead of safety, says Grenfell inquiry expert

At Grenfell, a gap around the new windows should have been packed with non-combustible Rockwool insulation according to original design drawings, but was instead filled with highly combustible Celotex following onsite decisions.

Mr Hyett did not specifically explain which part of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment he was referring to with his comments.

Later in his report, he said of the architectural profession: “Within my own profession, and despite so much that is evident in the form of real and good progress in recent decades across so many fronts, there has of late been much more emphasis placed on design aesthetics and the perceived elegance, ’richness’ and efficiency of the planning, spatial organisation and appearance of buildings, than on technical aspects of design, particularly as they relate to safety of the building in use.”

Earlier in the day, he was critical of a data sheet written by insulation manufacturer Celotex to describe its product, RS5000, in summer 2014

While this sheet made it clear that the product could only be used in the specific cladding system which had passed a ‘large scale test’, it also described the plastic insulation as “suitable for use” on tall buildings without any immediate qualification.

Mr Hyett said that while a “reasonably competent architect” should have been able to read and understand it the wording created “the potential for it to be misunderstood”.

“The presumption is that the product is compliant and the specifier has to interrogate the literature… there is no qualification, which should be there in my opinion,” he said.

“Anybody specifying should be able to read that document and on reading it conclude that [the insulation] is not compliant, but it should not be made such hard work.”

The conclusion of Mr Hyett’s testimony marks the end of ‘module one’ of the mammoth second phase of the Grenfell Tower inquiry. Opening statements for module two - which focuses on how the products in the cladding system were tested and marketed - begin tomorrow morning.