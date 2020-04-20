Construction industry urges government to designate builders as ‘essential workers’

Leading figures in the UK construction industry have called on the government to classify builders and other staff members as “essential workers”.
The demand came during the latest industry conference call between minister for business and industry Nadhim Zahawi and members of the representative body Build UK, including Mark Reynolds, chief executive of Mace.
Build UK said being classified as “essential workers” will reassure those working in the construction industry that they have permission to leave their homes in order to go to work.
It comes as the latest guidance issued by government and industry said that construction sites should remain open, as long as workers are able to follow social distancing measures, including limiting face-to-face contact to a minimum of 15 minutes.
The government’s decision to keep building sites open has been heavily criticised on social media, with some workers feeling like their health is being put at risk.
A statement from Build UK said: “The minister recognised that companies are making some tough decisions in extremely challenging circumstances and there has been some opposition to sites remaining open, especially via social media.
“Confirming that construction sites of all types should continue to operate, he welcomed the publication of the latest version of the Site Operating Procedures as a great demonstration of an industry working together.
“The consistent message given by industry representatives was that construction is an ‘ecosystem’ and, in order to support the government’s response to coronavirus, the whole supply chain needs to be operational and working collaboratively.
“Resorting to entrenched contractual positions would be extremely damaging to the industry and have a significant impact on its ability to meet future infrastructure needs.”
Build UK has said it expects more sites to reopen as contractors adapt to new site safety requirements. Examples of changes being implemented include adapting site facilities and extending working hours.