Construction industry urges government to designate builders as ‘essential workers’

A statement from Build UK said: “The minister recognised that companies are making some tough decisions in extremely challenging circumstances and there has been some opposition to sites remaining open, especially via social media.

“Confirming that construction sites of all types should continue to operate, he welcomed the publication of the latest version of the Site Operating Procedures as a great demonstration of an industry working together.

“The consistent message given by industry representatives was that construction is an ‘ecosystem’ and, in order to support the government’s response to coronavirus, the whole supply chain needs to be operational and working collaboratively.

“Resorting to entrenched contractual positions would be extremely damaging to the industry and have a significant impact on its ability to meet future infrastructure needs.”

Build UK has said it expects more sites to reopen as contractors adapt to new site safety requirements. Examples of changes being implemented include adapting site facilities and extending working hours.