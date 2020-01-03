Construction output falls for ninth consecutive month as housebuilding slows

Construction output fell for a ninth successive month in December according to the latest data from IHS Markit, and housebuilding fell for the seventh month running.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which is a measure of sentiment across the industry, fell to 44.4 in December, from 45.3 in November, indicating that confidence is still at a low.

“Brexit uncertainty and spending delays ahead of the general election were once again the most commonly cited factors highlighted by firms experiencing a drop in construction activity,” Tim Moore, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.