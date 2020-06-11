Coronavirus has made it more important than ever to look after – and house – our carers

The coronavirus crisis has shown just how vital our carers are. We must make sure we give them a safe home, says @CommonwealTweet’s Ann Kruyer #ukhousing

Most of our residents continue to care for family members and the lockdown has caused significant stress and practical issues for them. Some have responded by moving into the family home to avoid potential contamination. Others initially stayed away from their vulnerable relatives to try to protect them but then found that their support was vital. Some cannot see their relatives at all as they are in care homes.

Once these immediate needs were met, furlough payments received and new Universal Credit claims processed, it was time to think about the weeks ahead.

We had to respond quickly and, with the help of another Quaker Social Action project, food parcels were delivered to those struggling.

Before the crisis, about half of our residents were in work and half on benefits. As the lockdown was announced, most of those in work were laid off from their often insecure, zero-hour contracts.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected all our lives – but particularly those of the most vulnerable in society. As the manager of Move On Up, a unique small-scale housing project run by Quaker Social Action for young adult carers in east London, my overarching concern has been and continues to be the well-being of our residents.

It is a time of worry and heightened anxiety. One tenant, Sarah (not her real name), who cares for her parents and younger siblings, said to me recently: “What if one of them gets ill and ends up in hospital, can I visit? I’m their carer but what if I can’t see them? What if I get ill, who will look after them?”

One of the cornerstones of Move On Up is the way we deliver personalised one-to-one support. This support is targeted to help each tenant to move from where they are in their lives to where they want to be.

During the lockdown we have ensured that we speak to each resident as much as possible. Some residents welcome a weekly catch-up, others choose not to answer the phone or respond to messages at this time. I understand. The crisis has affected all of us in different ways and that might mean withdrawing. As our residents live in shared houses I am able to find out from housemates that everyone is OK.

Now that we are many weeks into lockdown and social distancing guidelines are likely to remain for some time, we have been thinking carefully about how we can continue delivering our project in future, meeting the needs of our residents. For now, we listen, we talk, we let them know that we are here for them. Even if that can only happen virtually, we reassure them that they have a safe place to live, that their tenancy is secure, and we continue trying to help them on their path to a better future.

Under these very challenging circumstances, we look forward to a time when we can sit with our tenants and listen to them face to face.