Council accused TMO of ‘promising things it wasn’t structured to deliver’ during Grenfell refurbishment

The tenant management organisation (TMO) responsible for overseeing the refurbishment of the Grenfell Tower was accused of “promising things” it was not “structured to deliver” following complaints about its handling of communication with residents, the inquiry heard today.
In an internal email between members of the housing department at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), RBKC officer Jane Trethewey criticised the TMO’s director of assets and regeneration, Mark Anderson, for his response to a request for information regarding the TMO’s communication strategy with Grenfell residents.
Ms Tretheway described Mr Anderson’s response as “somewhat defensive” and questioned why he was left to carry out communications work, as opposed to members of the TMO’s housing management, leasehold management and resident engagement teams.
She said: “All of this rather adds to the impression of Mark being overloaded, and perhaps promising things that the TMO are not currently structured to deliver.”
Mr Anderson told the inquiry today that when he joined Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO) in 2011, just before preliminary work on the Grenfell refurbishment started, the property services part of the organisation “hadn’t been performing to the standards that either KCTMO or RBKC wanted”.
He said that for “a number of years” prior to him joining the organisation, KCTMO’s capital investment programme “had not been delivered in its entirety”, and that there were issues around “skills, experience and competencies”.
KCTMO was set up in 1996 and was responsible for managing nearly 10,000 properties on behalf of RBKC. Following the Grenfell Tower fire, the council terminated its contract with KCTMO and brought the management of its housing stock back in house.
Mr Anderson, who left KCTMO in 2013 while design work on the Grenfell refurbishment was still under way, was grilled today by Andrew Kinnier QC on the TMO’s decision not to undertake a competitive tender process to select an architect for the project.
The inquiry previously heard that KCTMO instead decided to use the same architects employed by RBKC as part of the neighbouring Kensington Academy and Leisure Centre (KALC) project.
Mr Anderson said this was partly because of a need to “progress the design” of the Grenfell refurbishment “as quickly as possible” so that KCTMO could use the same contractor RBKC was planning to use for the KALC project.
The inquiry was shown minutes from a meeting of RBKC’s cabinet in May 2012, during which the council’s head of housing, Laura Johnson, said employing the same contractor for both projects would “ensure that the two projects are able to deliver cost savings where possible”.
When asked whether it was his view that using the design team from KALC on Grenfell would deliver cost savings, Mr Anderson said: “That wasn’t one of my drivers. That said, if you have a pre-construction professional team working on one project, and then add to that… you would expect to realise some efficiency through that.”
Earlier in phase two of the inquiry, the director of architecture firm Studio E admitted that it would not have been appointed to the Grenfell project if it had gone out to open tender as it had no experience of refurbishing high rises or overcladding residential buildings.
The inquiry continues.
