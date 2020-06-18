Council agrees £13m bailout for housing company amid coronavirus fears

Labour-run Norwich City Council has agreed to increase the loan facility for its housing company, Norwich Regeneration Limited (NRL), from the £11.4m maximum agreed in November up to £21m at a cabinet meeting last week.

The council – which is the sole shareholder in NRL – will also purchase up to another £3.5m in newly issued shares, taking its equity investment stake in the company to £6.2m.

An officer’s report to the cabinet meeting said NRL had written to the council asking for support because of a “cash flow issue” caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on housebuilding work and potential sales.

NRL would be unable to pay contractors to complete its flagship Rayne Park scheme and would enter liquidation “without further cash financing”, it added.

The bailout package represents “sufficient funding to cover the costs of the development as well as company overheads and interest costs”.

But the council still expects to see a £6.1m loss on the next phase of the scheme with no impact from COVID-19 – which could rise to £10.4m if the pandemic causes sales delays and a drop in sales prices.

That is still less than the projected £11.1m if NRL went bust, but the report admitted that its losses could still “prove to be greater than if the council refuses the loan to the company” if coronavirus’ effect on sales is particularly severe.