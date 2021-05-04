ao link
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
Council house explosion injures seven
News
04.05.21
by Nathaniel Barker
A massive explosion involving a council house in Kent has left seven people injured, with two seriously hurt
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Flats damaged in cladding fire at housing association block
Regulatory judgements: two housing associations hit with governance downgrades after latest RSH checks
Merger plans to create UK’s largest housing association abandoned
‘Traumatised’ residents considering legal action against housing association over fire
Council house explosion injures seven
KCTMO director called Grenfell resident blog that raised safety concerns ‘agitating’ and ‘libellous’
Tributes after housing association chief executive suddenly dies
SFHA calls for multiyear grant programme and ‘emergency redress fund’ for decarbonisation works
RELATED STORIES
04.05.21
KCTMO director called Grenfell resident blog that raised safety concerns ‘agitating’ and ‘libellous’
04.05.21
Housing secretary rules in favour of 700-home scheme despite climate concerns
04.05.21
Large housing association appoints first ever director of assets and sustainability
04.05.21
Eating or heating? The UK’s huge fuel poverty problem and what social landlords want to do about it
04.05.21
Major social housing contractor publishes findings from independent scrutiny board report into performance
04.05.21
How landlords in rural Scotland are implementing fire safety rules and working towards zero carbon
SPONSORED ARTICLE
30.04.21
Grenfell Tower Inquiry diary week 32: ‘Let’s hope our luck holds out and there are no fires in the meantime’
30.04.21
The Week in Housing: the end of a mega-merger, building control cuts and the Fire Safety Bill becomes law
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved